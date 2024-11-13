Three-quarters of most visited websites not compliant with privacy regs

No Comments

A new report finds that 75 percent of the 100 most visited websites in the US and Europe are not compliant with current privacy regulations.

The study from privacy solution provider Privado.ai shows despite stricter privacy enforcement in Europe a surprising 74 percent of top websites do not honor opt-in consent as required by Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Although top websites in the US have a similar non-compliance rate of 76 percent for not honoring opt-out consent as required by the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Privado finds the median volume of compliance risks to be three times higher in the US.

"With modern privacy laws now in place, websites have added cookie banners in an attempt to comply, but the banners are usually misconfigured," says Privado CEO Vaibhav Antil. "Especially as marketing technology constantly changes on websites, privacy teams need continuous consent testing on websites to ensure compliance."

To comply with the CPRA amendment to CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), websites in the US must block personal data sharing with advertising third parties if the user opts out. To comply with GDPR, websites in Europe must block personal data collection and sharing with third parties unless the user provides opt-in consent. Despite increasing privacy fines on both sides of the Atlantic, most websites are not honoring the consent requirements in the US or Europe.

Six of the 20 largest GDPR fines since 2018 are due to consent compliance violations on websites, with Amazon receiving the second-largest GDPR fine to date, $888M, for targeting users with ads without proper consent in 2021.

In the US, at least 10 companies since 2022 have been fined for violating consent compliance on websites as regulated by CPRA, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission), or HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

While consent management platforms are critical for collecting, acting on, and recording consent, they lack the full visibility and governance to ensure personal data doesn't improperly leak to advertising third parties. Privacy code scanning enables the complete and continuous visibility and governance needed to ensure compliance with today’s complex web of privacy regulations.

You can get the full report from the Privado site.

Image credit: md3d/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

HighPoint launches RocketAIC 6542AAW NVMe storage solution with massive 491.52TB capacity for only $78,999

Three-quarters of most visited websites not compliant with privacy regs

The challenge of encrypted traffic for network defenders [Q&A]

SurveyMonkey adds WhatsApp support for easier survey sharing

Logitech launches Sync smart office tools to streamline workplace efficiency

Get 'An Introduction to Optimization: With Applications to Machine Learning, 5th Edition' for FREE and save $106!

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

Frustrated with Windows 11? The stunning Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the OS you deserve

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.