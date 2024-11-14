Amazon launches Amazon Haul in beta as a low-cost Temu alternative

Amazon may be one of the biggest names in online retail, but in recent years the likes of Temu has started to encroach on its territory by offering products at absurdly low prices.

Now Amazon has come up with a response. Amazon Haul is a new shopping experience that has launched in beta for US shoppers. Building on the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service, Haul is home to “affordable fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products with ultra-low prices”. Most things are priced under $10, so what’s the catch.

While it is hard to argue with low prices, there is at least one drawback to Amazon Haul -- and probably more besides. Amazon says that there are “typical delivery times of one to two weeks”, so it’s not a great option if you’re looking to get hold of something quickly. The good news is that shipping is free on orders over $25.

Purchases made on Haul are covered by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee even though every item costs less than a Jackson:

Amazon Haul has its own shopping experience, search, cart, and checkout so customers can build up a great haul of items at low prices. All items are priced $20 or less with the majority priced $10 and under, and some items as low as $1. Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more.

Promoting the new service, Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon, says:

Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices. Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic, and in the condition expected. It’s early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months to come.

If you’re in the US, you can use the Amazon Shopping app to search for Haul, or access it from the menu in the app. You can also head to www.amazon.com/haul on your mobile device.