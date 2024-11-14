Get 'The AI Value Playbook' for FREE and save $35.99!

The AI Value Playbook is a crucial resource for those who want to understand how to leverage AI to drive business value, drawn from the firsthand experience of those who have been implementing this technology successfully.

The book focuses on questions frequently posed by leaders and boards. How can businesses adapt to these emerging technologies? How can they start building and deploying AI as a strategic asset to drive efficiency? What risks or threats need to be considered? How quickly can value be created? This book is a response to those demands.

In a series of in-depth and wide-ranging conversations with practitioners, from CEOs leading new generative AI-based companies to Data Scientists and CFOs working in more traditional companies. Our experts share their hard-earned wisdom, talking candidly about their successes and failures, and what excites them about the future.

These interviews offer unique insights for business leaders to apply to their own organizations. The book distils a value-driven playbook for how AI can be put to work today.

The AI Value Playbook, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 27, so act fast.