New platform protects organizations by assuming they've been breached

Most organizations now recognize that some form of cybersecurity breach is a matter of when rather than if. So why not just assume that the site has been breached in the first place?

That’s exactly what Tide Foundation has done with its new platform. TideCloak is an identity, immunity, and access management system that starts with a 'breach assumed' approach.

"As developers ourselves, we know what it's like to lose sleep over a new feature commit, hoping not to end up on TechCrunch for all the wrong reasons," says Tide co-founder Michael Loewy. "We knew we needed an approach where the products we build could endure the inevitable breach, making it a non-issue."

TideCloak provides developers with familiar, easy-to-use authentication and authorization capabilities to lock down systems but with a crucial underlying difference: platforms are immune against even the highest privilege breaches. This is made possible by something called 'Ineffable Cryptography', a breakthrough technology validated over years of academic research and now embedded in TideCloak allowing seamless integration into any digital platform.

Dr Matthew P Skerritt, a mathematics and cybersecurity researcher at RMIT University in Australia, describes the technology: "Think of how an idea forms in the brain across many neurons. It isn't held in any single neuron, so stealing ideas by grabbing a few neurons, is futile. Only the entire network of neurons -- the brain -- can express or comprehend that idea. Similarly, Ineffable Cryptography uses a network of servers to unlock data, making it virtually impossible for an attacker to steal or misuse the key, because there isn't one to find."

You can find out more and developers can apply for bets access on the Tide site.

