New platform protects organizations by assuming they've been breached

No Comments

Most organizations now recognize that some form of cybersecurity breach is a matter of when rather than if. So why not just assume that the site has been breached in the first place?

That’s exactly what Tide Foundation has done with its new platform. TideCloak is an identity, immunity, and access management system that starts with a 'breach assumed' approach.

"As developers ourselves, we know what it's like to lose sleep over a new feature commit, hoping not to end up on TechCrunch for all the wrong reasons," says Tide co-founder Michael Loewy. "We knew we needed an approach where the products we build could endure the inevitable breach, making it a non-issue."

TideCloak provides developers with familiar, easy-to-use authentication and authorization capabilities to lock down systems but with a crucial underlying difference: platforms are immune against even the highest privilege breaches. This is made possible by something called 'Ineffable Cryptography', a breakthrough technology validated over years of academic research and now embedded in TideCloak allowing seamless integration into any digital platform.

Dr Matthew P Skerritt, a mathematics and cybersecurity researcher at RMIT University in Australia, describes the technology: "Think of how an idea forms in the brain across many neurons. It isn't held in any single neuron, so stealing ideas by grabbing a few neurons, is futile. Only the entire network of neurons -- the brain -- can express or comprehend that idea. Similarly, Ineffable Cryptography uses a network of servers to unlock data, making it virtually impossible for an attacker to steal or misuse the key, because there isn't one to find."

You can find out more and developers can apply for bets access on the Tide site.

Image credit: welcomia/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Satechi unveils portable NVMe SSD enclosure and XR hubs for high-speed storage and power needs

New platform protects organizations by assuming they've been breached

Get 'The AI Value Playbook' for FREE and save $35.99!

Yahoo Mail launches app update with AI features

AI and hiring

BIOSTAR MT-N97 industrial computer targets system integrators and AIOT development

AI redefines priorities for IT leaders

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.