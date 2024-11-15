TEAMGROUP announces T-CREATE EXPERT P32 desktop external SSD

Content creators know that handling massive amounts of data is part of the job. TEAMGROUP’s creator-focused brand, T-CREATE, is addressing this need with its new T-CREATE EXPERT P32 desktop external SSD.

Offered in both 8TB and 16TB variants, the T-CREATE EXPERT P32 provides a welcome solution for expanding storage for videos, photos, and other essential files. The USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C interface supports up to 1,800 MB/s speeds and works with both USB Type-C and Thunderbolt devices. However, while those speeds are nothing to scoff at, it’s worth noting that there are faster drives on the market offering superior performance.

The SSD’s design leans toward the premium side, crafted from aluminum alloy with 4-axis CNC cutting to achieve a seamless unibody construction. TEAMGROUP’s attention to aesthetics and function shines through here. The drive is also equipped with a patented graphene heat dissipation pad, which helps keep temperatures in check and performance steady during use.

While there are plenty of positives, one big drawback shouldn’t be ignored. The T-CREATE EXPERT P32 isn’t bus-powered, meaning it requires an external power source. This can be inconvenient for those seeking a straightforward, plug-and-play solution.

TEAMGROUP backs the drive with a 3-year warranty, adding peace of mind for users. The company also touts its commitment to eco-friendliness with packaging that uses FSC-certified materials, aiming to reduce waste from manufacturing through to distribution.

The T-CREATE EXPERT P32 is expected to hit the market at some point in Q4 2024. For content creators who value storage capacity and design, it’s a solid option, but the external power requirement and the fact that it’s not the fastest drive out there might give some potential buyers pause.