Corsair introduces K65 Plus Wireless keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse in new Mac-friendly colors

Corsair has announced new Glacier Blue and Frost color options for its K65 Plus Wireless keyboard ($179.95) and M75 Wireless mouse ($129.95), designed specifically for Mac users. Both products are now available at Apple Store Online, with the Frost version also available in U.S. Apple Store locations and Glacier Blue expected soon.

“We are thrilled to bring Corsair high-performance input devices in exclusive and fun new colors to Mac users,” said Thi La, President and COO of Corsair. “Purpose-built for gaming and productivity on Mac, everyone from students, creators, businesses and more are going to love them. The K65 Plus Wireless Keyboard and the M75 Wireless Mouse truly are the perfect blend of Apple aesthetics and performance.”

The K65 Plus Wireless keyboard is a compact 75 percent gaming keyboard that features pre-lubricated Corsair MLX Red v2 linear switches for smooth and responsive keystrokes. Integrated sound dampening reduces noise, enhancing the typing and gaming experience with subtle acoustic feedback. The keyboard supports ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections, offering up to 266 hours of battery life. Customizable key assignments and lighting effects can be managed through Corsair’s iCUE software for macOS.

The M75 Wireless mouse, weighing 89g, has an ambidextrous design suitable for both right- and left-handed users. It features a 26K DPI Corsair Marksman optical sensor for precise tracking and is equipped with optical switches rated for 100 million clicks. The mouse supports Corsair’s Slipstream Wireless and Bluetooth, ensuring reliable connectivity. The M75 includes two-zone RGB lighting, customizable through Corsair’s iCUE software for a personalized setup.

Both products come with a two-year warranty and access to Corsair’s customer service and technical support network.