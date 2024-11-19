Microsoft brings AI-powered Copilot features to Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more

No Comments

At its Ignite 2024 conference, Microsoft today introduced a raft of new features for Copilot, its AI assistant. These include AI agents in Microsoft 365 that can take on unique roles, and Copilot Actions that let users delegate repetitive tasks.

For many people, however, the most exciting updates will likely be the new AI tools for creating custom content and managing tasks more efficiently in Microsoft 365 which are being introduced to Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

PowerPoint users will benefit from features designed to streamline presentation creation. Narrative Builder will combine branded designs, speaker notes, and animations into a polished first draft, based on a user’s prompt and a referenced file. This feature will launch in January. Presentation Translation will translate slides into one of 40 languages while maintaining their original design. It will be available on the web in December and on desktop and Mac in January 2025. Additionally, organization image support will allow users to incorporate brand-specific images directly from asset libraries. This feature will roll out in the first quarter of 2025.

In Excel, the new Copilot start experience will allow users to create tailored spreadsheet templates. Whether for a project budget, inventory tracker, or sales report, users can describe their needs, and Copilot will generate a custom template with headers, formulas, and visuals. This feature will be available by the end of the year.

In Outlook, Copilot will assist with meeting scheduling and agenda creation. Users can ask Copilot to arrange focus time or one-on-one meetings and draft agendas based on meeting goals. These updates will be available by the end of November.

Finally, OneNote will introduce organizational features for multimodal notes. Copilot will categorize typed, handwritten, and voice notes into customized sections based on user preferences. Users can preview the proposed structure, refine it through conversation, and apply changes. This feature is currently in preview.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Malicious emails bypass SEGs every 45 seconds

Forget Windows 11: Windows Moon Valley reaches a key milestone -- get it now!

Microsoft and Atom Computing set to launch commercial quantum computer next year

With AI agents, Microsoft aims to change the way you work

'One of the most secure experiences we have ever built' -- Microsoft overhauls controversial Recall feature with enhanced privacy and security controls

Microsoft brings AI-powered Copilot features to Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more

Use of GenAI in development raises security concerns

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

16 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

15 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.