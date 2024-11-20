Google Drive for desktop adds beta support for Windows 11 ARM64

Google Drive on a laptop

Google is bringing its popular Drive for Desktop application to ARM64 devices running Windows 11. The beta release includes native ARM64 binaries, ensuring better compatibility and performance on these devices. However, there is one caveat -- the Outlook Meet plugin isn’t supported in this version.

As expected with any beta release, Google is warning users to proceed with caution. The company recommends using the application with non-production data or ensuring you have backups stored elsewhere. This is a smart move since beta software often carries bugs that could disrupt critical workflows.

To run the beta, you’ll need a Windows 11 device and Microsoft WebView2. While WebView2 is typically included in Windows 11, Google’s installer will prompt you to download and install it if it’s missing. For those ready to give it a spin, the beta can be downloaded directly from Google at this link: Google Drive for Desktop ARM64 Beta.

Google is actively seeking feedback to refine this beta. If you encounter any issues, you can submit feedback through the app, including logs to help Google troubleshoot. This collaboration between users and developers is essential for fine-tuning applications like Drive for Desktop.

For those of you diving into the beta, let’s hope this marks the start of better support for ARM-based Windows PCs, which have often felt left behind by major software vendors. With Google jumping in, maybe others will follow suit.

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos

