PNY unveils PRO Elite V3 and Attaché X USB 3.2 flash drives

PNY has unveiled two new flash drives aimed at satisfying both performance-focused and everyday users. The PRO Elite V3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 delivers blazing speeds, while the Attaché X USB 3.2 caters to those seeking a practical storage solution at an affordable price.

The PRO Elite V3 flash drive offers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 800MB/s, making it a standout choice for content creators, gamers, and professionals handling high-density files such as 4K videos and high-resolution photos. Available in capacities ranging from 256GB to 1TB, it features a durable black metal housing with a sliding cap design for protecting the USB connector. It is compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 devices and backward-compatible with earlier USB standards, ensuring broad device support.

For mainstream users, the Attaché X USB 3.2 flash drive provides improved read speeds of up to 130MB/s, which is ten times faster than USB 2.0 drives. It comes in sizes from 32GB to 512GB and is equipped with a Type-A connector. Its sleek, capless design ensures portability and convenience, making it a reliable option for daily tasks at home, school, or work.

Pricing for the PRO Elite V3 starts at $35.99 for 256GB, going up to $104.99 for 1TB. The Attaché X starts at $19.99 for 256GB, with multi-packs available for smaller capacities. The PRO Elite V3 is already available here, while the Attaché X is expected to arrive soon.