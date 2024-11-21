Red Hat Enterprise Linux is coming to Windows Subsystem for Linux

The hybrid cloud is all about flexibility, giving organizations the ability to mix and match tools and platforms to meet their unique needs. Whether it’s pushing forward with cutting-edge innovations like generative AI or simply making IT processes smoother, having options is key. While Linux is often the go-to for hybrid cloud setups, Windows still plays a major role in many organizations. To bridge this gap, Microsoft created the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), which lets developers run Linux on Windows without needing a traditional virtual machine.

Now, Red Hat is stepping up to the plate by bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to WSL. This is a big deal for developers who work in mixed environments. If you’re coding on a Windows machine but deploying to RHEL servers, having the same RHEL environment on both sides just makes sense. It’s all about consistency -- saving time, reducing headaches, and improving workflows.

RHEL isn’t just any Linux distro. It’s the platform that powers everything from Fortune 500 companies to advanced research in supercomputing. By making RHEL available on WSL, Red Hat is giving developers access to the same enterprise-grade tools they use in production environments, directly on their Windows desktops.

Microsoft is also on board with this collaboration. In its latest WSL updates, the company announced that RHEL will soon be available as an official WSL distro. What does that mean? It’s easier than ever to install and use, thanks to simple commands like wsl --install and wsl --list --online. Plus, this new RHEL WSL distro will use Microsoft’s tar-based WSL architecture, which promises smoother integration and better performance.

While the exact release date hasn’t been announced, this partnership between Red Hat and Microsoft is worth watching. For organizations juggling Linux and Windows in their hybrid cloud strategies, tools like RHEL on WSL could make development and deployment more seamless than ever.

Image credit: mrsiraphol / depositphotos.com