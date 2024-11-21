Satechi unveils Mac mini M4 Stand and Hub with SSD Enclosure

Satechi has revealed the Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure, an accessory designed for the 2024 Mac Mini M4. This stand adds functionality by incorporating additional storage options, connectivity ports, and a sleek aluminum design that complements the Mac Mini M4. For users who don’t require the SSD feature, Satechi is also offering a version without the enclosure, providing similar connectivity options in a compact form.

The SSD-enabled model supports up to 4TB of NVMe storage, making it suitable for users managing large files or media. The hub includes three front-facing USB-A ports for legacy device compatibility and a front SD card reader for quick file transfers. Satechi’s design features heat-dissipating vents to maintain optimal performance during demanding tasks while ensuring the Mac Mini’s wireless connectivity remains uninterrupted.

Both versions of the stand aim to enhance workspaces with a compact, aluminum design that matches the Mac Mini M4. The streamlined aesthetic and added functionality make it a practical and stylish upgrade for Apple’s desktop.

Pricing details have not yet been announced, but both versions are expected to be available in Spring 2025. Customers can sign up on Satechi.net for updates and early access.