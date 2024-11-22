Get 'Big Data on Kubernetes' for FREE and save $31.99!

In today's data-driven world, organizations across different sectors need scalable and efficient solutions for processing large volumes of data.

Kubernetes offers an open-source and cost-effective platform for deploying and managing big data tools and workloads, ensuring optimal resource utilization and minimizing operational overhead. If you want to master the art of building and deploying big data solutions using Kubernetes, then this book is for you.

Written by an experienced data specialist, Big Data on Kubernetes takes you through the entire process of developing scalable and resilient data pipelines, with a focus on practical implementation.

Starting with the basics, you’ll progress toward learning how to install Docker and run your first containerized applications. You’ll then explore Kubernetes architecture and understand its core components.

This knowledge will pave the way for exploring a variety of essential tools for big data processing such as Apache Spark and Apache Airflow. You’ll also learn how to install and configure these tools on Kubernetes clusters. Throughout the book, you’ll gain hands-on experience building a complete big data stack on Kubernetes.

By the end of this Kubernetes book, you’ll be equipped with the skills and knowledge you need to tackle real-world big data challenges with confidence.

Big Data on Kubernetes, from Packt, usually retails for $31.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 4, so act fast.

