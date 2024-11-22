Spotify launches new audiobook features

Not content with providing access to music on demand, it did not take long for Spotify to branch out and start hosting podcasts. More recently, audiobooks were introduced, and now the company has announced a series of new audiobook features.

Books and video may not seem like natural bedfellows, but this is one of the things that is currently being tested. Other new features include author pages which are similar to artist pages, and an interesting “follow-along” option.

While still not available globally, audiobooks are becoming increasingly important to Spotify, and this is reflected in the recent investments the company is making in developing new options. The arrival of author pages seems like such an obvious thing, it is hard to believe it was not implemented from the beginning.

Spotify says:

Currently in pilot mode with a select number of authors, these dedicated profiles for audiobook authors include biographical information about their backgrounds and works. Author Pages will aggregate their entire catalogs available on Spotify, making it easier for you to explore an author's previous works, as well as new releases on our platform.

The arrival of video clips for audiobooks feels a little strange, but the opportunity to see clips of recording sessions, author clips and the like may prove valuable over time.

Follow-along is perhaps the most interesting new feature that is being tested, as it seems to have a great deal of potential. Spotify explains:

We're also testing follow-along on select titles, an immersive visual experience that allows users to see time-synchronized illustrations, photos, and graphics (the supporting material usually included in print books) as they listen to an audiobook. We believe follow-along can enhance the listening experience, helping to convey a concept better, improve understanding, and generate a deeper appreciation of the content while also potentially opening up the format to new genres of books (like more children's stories or reference books). These materials are available in the “extras” section, are time-stamped, and allow users to pick and listen to corresponding chapters of a given book. Users can see illustrations, photos, and other supporting materials just by watching their screens.

Each of these features is in testing and are available to all premium users that have access to Spotify's audiobook feature.