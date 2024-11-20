Microsoft brings hotpatch updates to Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 screen with reflection

Having already tested the waters with Windows Server for the last couple of years, Microsoft is bringing hotpatch updates to Windows 11 24H2.

The key advantage to hotpatching is that it allows for security updates to be installed without the need for a restart. This is something which is important for businesses, so it is perhaps not surprising that Microsoft is previewing hotpatch updates in Windows 11 Enterprise.

See also:

Apart from the need to be running Windows 11 Enterprise 24H2, there are a couple of other requirements for those hoping to take advantage of restart-free hotpatching. In addition to a Microsoft subscription that includes Windows Enterprise E3 or E5 (such as Microsoft 365 A3/A5 or Microsoft 365 F3), or a Windows 365 Enterprise subscription, Microsoft Intune is needed.

In a blog post announcing the public preview of hotpatch updates for Windows 11 Enterprise, Microsoft outlines the benefits as it sees them:

Hotpatch updates are scoped and provide a complete set of OS security patches. No additional features are included. They are unique in that they take effect immediately upon installation without requiring you to restart your device, helping to ensure focused, rapid protection.

Hotpatch technology already has a proven, two-year record for Windows Server. Expanding hotpatching to Windows 11 Enterprise, version 24H2 client devices offers numerous benefits:

  • Devices receive the same level of security patching as the standard monthly security updates released on Patch Tuesday.
  • Hotpatch updates take effect immediately and don’t require user attention.
  • Users maintain productivity and security without the need for a device restart.

Explaining how the process works, Microsoft says:

The first month of each quarter of the calendar year (i.e. January, April, July, and October), devices install the standard monthly security update and restart. This cumulative update contains the latest security fixes, new features, and enhancements. The following two months, devices are offered hotpatch updates, which include only security updates and install without the need to restart. At the start of the next quarter, the cycle repeats.

The change means that the number of restarts required by updates each years is reduced from 12 to just four.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How RISC-V standards are changing the world [Q&A]

Microsoft brings hotpatch updates to Windows 11

Why Apple’s M4 Mac mini is far superior to Microsoft’s new Windows 365 Link

TP-Link launches Deco BE5000, Deco BE3600, and Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 products

Malicious emails bypass SEGs every 45 seconds

Forget Windows 11: Windows Moon Valley reaches a key milestone -- get it now!

Microsoft and Atom Computing set to launch commercial quantum computer next year

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

16 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

15 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.