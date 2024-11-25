TCL Projector A1 delivers portable entertainment with Google TV

TCL has launched its first portable projector -- the Projector A1. It turns walls into vibrant screens, offering an accessible option for enjoying big-screen experiences anywhere.

Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TCL, said, “Our amazing ultra-large TVs offer the best solution for fixed screen entertainment, but we recognize the different needs of consumers, so TCL is dedicated to bringing that superior viewing experience in new ways. Projector A1 is the perfect extension to our lineup as it meets consumers in the places they want to watch, no matter where that is. It represents the convergence of TCL’s innovative technology, combining reliable Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment with award-winning visual and audio capabilities.”

The Projector A1 delivers Full HD 1080p resolution with 360 ISO lumens of brightness, supporting screen sizes from 45 inches to 120 inches. TCL leverages over 40 years of expertise in display calibration to provide sharp images and accurate colors, enhancing details like skin tones and shadows. Features such as auto-focus and keystone correction enable effortless setup, adapting the image for optimal viewing in any environment.

Audio is a key feature of the A1, which is equipped with dual 8W speakers and Dolby Audio processing to deliver a rich sound experience. The projector can also serve as a Bluetooth speaker, complete with a light show feature to create ambiance for different occasions.

Google TV integration provides access to movies, shows, live TV, and apps, consolidating content into one interface. With Google’s search functionality, users can explore content from over 10,000 apps and access 800+ free live TV channels and thousands of free movies. Personalized profiles ensure tailored recommendations, while Google Assistant allows voice control for searching content, playing music, or managing smart home devices.

The design of the TCL Projector A1 emphasizes portability and ease of use. Its VersaGrip handle doubles as a stand, allowing for easy transport and flexible positioning. The sleek design makes it suitable for a variety of settings, whether at home or outdoors.

Priced at $499, the TCL Projector A1 offers a portable entertainment solution with premium features at a competitive price point. It is now available for purchase from Amazon.