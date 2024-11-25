TCL Projector A1 delivers portable entertainment with Google TV

No Comments

TCL has launched its first portable projector -- the Projector A1. It turns walls into vibrant screens, offering an accessible option for enjoying big-screen experiences anywhere.

Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TCL, said, “Our amazing ultra-large TVs offer the best solution for fixed screen entertainment, but we recognize the different needs of consumers, so TCL is dedicated to bringing that superior viewing experience in new ways. Projector A1 is the perfect extension to our lineup as it meets consumers in the places they want to watch, no matter where that is. It represents the convergence of TCL’s innovative technology, combining reliable Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment with award-winning visual and audio capabilities.”

The Projector A1 delivers Full HD 1080p resolution with 360 ISO lumens of brightness, supporting screen sizes from 45 inches to 120 inches. TCL leverages over 40 years of expertise in display calibration to provide sharp images and accurate colors, enhancing details like skin tones and shadows. Features such as auto-focus and keystone correction enable effortless setup, adapting the image for optimal viewing in any environment.

Audio is a key feature of the A1, which is equipped with dual 8W speakers and Dolby Audio processing to deliver a rich sound experience. The projector can also serve as a Bluetooth speaker, complete with a light show feature to create ambiance for different occasions.

Google TV integration provides access to movies, shows, live TV, and apps, consolidating content into one interface. With Google’s search functionality, users can explore content from over 10,000 apps and access 800+ free live TV channels and thousands of free movies. Personalized profiles ensure tailored recommendations, while Google Assistant allows voice control for searching content, playing music, or managing smart home devices.

The design of the TCL Projector A1 emphasizes portability and ease of use. Its VersaGrip handle doubles as a stand, allowing for easy transport and flexible positioning. The sleek design makes it suitable for a variety of settings, whether at home or outdoors.

Priced at $499, the TCL Projector A1 offers a portable entertainment solution with premium features at a competitive price point. It is now available for purchase from Amazon.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TCL Projector A1 delivers portable entertainment with Google TV

Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W costs just $7

Addressing AI challenges for the enterprise [Q&A]

Windows 11 24H2 update is a nightmare for many gamers

Google brings chess into the AI era with innovative tools and experiences

Barron Trump goes viral on TikTok for quirky suitcase (sootcase) comment

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

17 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

8 Comments

Frustrated with Windows 11? The stunning Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the OS you deserve

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.