Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, reflection, and perhaps, change. While most people are thinking about turkey and pie, maybe it’s time to reconsider something else this holiday season: your operating system. Windows 11 has its fair share of fans, but it’s also riddled with frustrations like mandatory updates and telemetry concerns. This Thanksgiving, why not switch to a more elegant, privacy-respecting alternative? Enter elementary OS 8.

Recently released, elementary OS 8 offers a fresh take on what an operating system can be. Designed with inclusivity, user empowerment, and privacy in mind, it’s a Linux-based system that feels modern and approachable. Unlike Windows 11, it doesn’t force features on you or leave you worried about invasive tracking. Instead, it gives you control while looking great doing it.

One super cool feature of elementary OS 8 is its new Secure Session. Powered by Wayland, this session adds layers of security and privacy by requiring apps to ask for your consent before accessing sensitive system features. Whether it’s taking a screenshot or recording your screen, you’re in charge. For anyone concerned about privacy, this is a game-changer. Meanwhile, the default Classic Session ensures compatibility with all your existing apps.

Multitasking gets a boost with a completely reimagined Dock. Clicking app icons behaves more predictably, and new multitasking gestures make window management more intuitive. These features rival, if not surpass, the multitasking capabilities of Windows 11. Plus, the new dock is snappy and responsive, even on older hardware.

App support has also been vastly improved. The inclusion of Flathub means elementary OS now ships with access to a massive library of applications, including cross-platform favorites like Spotify and Discord. Elementary’s AppCenter still offers a curated selection of apps designed specifically for the operating system, ensuring a mix of quality and choice.

System updates are smarter too. Unlike Windows 11’s intrusive update mechanisms, elementary OS splits app updates from system updates. Apps update seamlessly while your computer is running, and system updates install only when you restart. It’s a user-focused approach that’s simple and efficient.

Inclusivity takes center stage in this release as well. Accessibility improvements include better screen reader support, enhanced keyboard navigation, and redesigned onboarding for users with disabilities. The operating system’s refreshed System Settings also cater to diverse user needs, with customizable features like text scaling and always-visible scrollbars.

For design enthusiasts, elementary OS 8 introduces sleek new visuals. The Multitasking View now features blurred wallpapers for added polish, and redesigned applications like Videos and Fonts offer a clean, modern aesthetic. These changes make elementary OS not just functional, but a joy to use.

With the latest Linux 6.8 kernel, improved hardware support, and PipeWire for superior audio performance, elementary OS 8 is ready for anything. Whether you’re using a high-powered workstation or an older laptop, this operating system delivers a smooth experience.

So why not make this Thanksgiving memorable by making the switch? You’ll find that elementary OS is more than an operating system -- it’s a lifestyle upgrade. Visit elementary.io to download it today, and take back control of your computing experience.