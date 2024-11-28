All social media platforms can learn from Instagram’s option to reset content recommendations

A huge proportion of what you encounter on social media platforms is selected by algorithms (this should be news to very few people), and algorithms are problematic.

The content that is pushed to you is supposed to be based on your past interactions, the people you are connected to, the things you like, and so on, but it is easily polluted and corrupted. And this is why Instagram’s current test that gives users a way to reset their recommendations and start afresh is so welcome.

Meta is testing the new system on Instagram as it pushes its Teen Accounts. The company says that it wants “to give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience, so it can continue to reflect their passions and interests as they evolve”. But, of course, it is not just teenagers that change and evolve. They are far from being the only group that would welcome and benefit from such an option to start from scratch.

Writing about the feature, Instagram says:

That’s why we’ve started testing the ability for everyone on Instagram -- including teens -- to reset their recommendations. In just a few taps, you’ll be able to clear your recommended content across Explore, Reels and Feed and start fresh. Your recommendations will start to personalize again over time, showing new content based on the content and accounts you interact with. When resetting, you’ll also have the option to review the accounts you’re following and unfollow any that share content you no longer want to see.

The feature is set to roll out on a global basis “soon”, but it seems that the ability to reset algorithmic recommendations should be adopted by other platforms. Meta owns not only Instagram, but also Threads and Facebook, both of which would greatly benefit from recommendation cleanups.

And Meta is not the only player on the field. Look to X, Bluesky, Mastodon and countless other platforms, and a reset option to give users a clean slate would be a great addition. Let’s see if 2025 offers this.

Image credit: Prostockstudio / Dreamstime.com