Over half of businesses have suffered regret over a software purchase

A new study from Capterra shows that 59 percent of global businesses regret at least one software purchase they've made in the last 18 months.

Despite this though, the survey of over 3,500 businesses finds 75 percent of organizations are planning to increase their software spending in 2025, with a significant focus on IT systems and artificial intelligence (AI).

Over half of businesses that have regretted software purchases describe the financial impact as being 'significant' or 'monumental.' Beyond the immediate financial consequences, 42 percent report increased costs, and 34 percent say their bad purchase led to a competitive disadvantage.

"Software is integral to business operations, yet many organizations still struggle to make the right purchasing decisions," says Brian Westfall, principal analyst at Capterra. "With software spending set to increase in 2025, especially in AI and IT, businesses have an opportunity to refine their evaluation processes and make more informed choices."

Regretful buyers say the top changes they'd make with future purchases are clarifying goals and desired outcomes at the outset (36 percent) and ensuring alignment among stakeholders (32 percent).

Enterprises may face 'decision paralysis' when making a major software investment. However, the study finds that delaying a purchase decision is unlikely to increase the odds of success. Most successful buyers (57 percent) take three months or less to evaluate their software options, while most regretful buyers (54 percent) take five months or more.

When researching potential purchases successful buyers build their initial lists of options based on vendor reputation and product experience, while regretful buyers tend to prioritize adverts and social media. Successful buyers are 50 percent more likely to factor in previous product experience when putting together their initial lists. Product trials are important too, successful buyers are 25 percent more likely to use product trials in their final purchase decision than regretful buyers.

The full report can be found on the Capterra site.

Image credit: Diego Vito Cervo/Dreamstime.com