Elon Musk’s Tesla adds SiriusXM to Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck

Elon Musk’s Tesla has expanded its entertainment offerings by integrating SiriusXM into its Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck vehicles. This marks the first time SiriusXM has been made available in these popular electric vehicles, which rank among the top-selling EVs in the United States. Owners can now access SiriusXM’s broad catalog of audio content with a one-month free trial requiring no credit card. Subscribers also gain access to the service outside their vehicles via the SiriusXM app and connected devices.

As part of Tesla’s 2024 Holiday Update, this integration provides a SiriusXM experience customized for Tesla’s in-car system. The platform offers a wide array of content, including ad-free music channels spanning all genres and decades, customizable artist stations, and a comprehensive selection of podcasts. Sports fans can enjoy live coverage and analysis from over 20 channels, while news and entertainment are delivered through dozens of talk-focused stations.

Tesla’s interface also enhances personalization, featuring a “For You” page that adapts to listening preferences and time of day. Users can explore new content through an intuitive navigation system and save their favorite channels, podcasts, and artists in one place. Voice search functionality further simplifies access.

Drivers can activate SiriusXM by installing the 2024 Holiday Update, after which the service will appear in the media sources menu. A Premium Connectivity subscription or active Wi-Fi connection is required. New subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time offer of $9.99 per month for the first two years if they sign up before March 31, 2025. The service remains available in its existing form on Tesla’s Model S and Model X.