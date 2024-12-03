MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ handhelds offer Windows 11 Copilot+ capabilities and powerful gaming performance

MSI has introduced its latest handheld gaming devices, the Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+. These devices are designed to deliver powerful performance and energy efficiency in compact, ergonomic designs. Powered by the next-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2), they also feature advanced cooling technology for extended gaming sessions.

The Claw 8 AI+ sports an 8-inch FHD+ touchscreen with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, a brightness of 500 nits, and supports VRR on an IPS-level panel. This ensures a visually stunning experience for gaming and media.

Internally, the Claw 8 AI+ includes 32GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory and supports storage expansions up to 1TB with PCIe Gen4 SSDs. Its graphics capabilities are powered by Intel’s Arc 140V GPU, ensuring smooth gameplay even for demanding titles. Connectivity options include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a microSD card reader. Weighing 795 grams, the Claw 8 AI+ is housed in a sleek “Sandstorm” design that emphasizes both style and functionality.

The Claw 7 AI+ offers a slightly smaller footprint with a 7-inch FHD touchscreen at 1920x1080 resolution. Like its larger sibling, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB color accuracy, and a brightness of 500 nits. The compact size makes it a great option for those prioritizing portability.

This model also runs on the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and includes 32GB of LPDDR5x memory. Storage is supported through a PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD slot. The Claw 7 AI+ features the same Intel Arc 140V GPU and connectivity options as the Claw 8 AI+. However, it is lighter, weighing just 675 grams, and comes in a minimalist black design.

Both devices incorporate Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology. This dual-fan, dual-heat-pipe system ensures efficient heat dissipation, allowing for consistent performance during extended sessions. MSI claims these devices deliver up to 113 percent higher peak FPS compared to competitors and maintain an average of 20 percent higher FPS under similar power conditions.

Despite their performance capabilities, the handhelds optimize power consumption, running at just 17W to extend battery life. This balance between power and efficiency makes the devices ideal for gaming on the go.

These handhelds also feature MSI’s updated Center M software, providing a more intuitive user experience. Additionally, they include compatibility with Windows and Android games via MSI’s App Player, offering a diverse game library for users to enjoy.

Another standout feature is their Copilot+ Mini PC capabilities. The Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, making them versatile for multitasking and productivity in addition to gaming.

For those interested in emulation, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ are solid options, offering the power and versatility needed to run even demanding emulators smoothly. With their compatibility with both Windows and Android games, these handhelds provide an excellent platform for reliving classic gaming experiences. While the devices cater to a wide range of legitimate use cases, they are also capable of running emulation software often used for pirated classic games -- a factor that, for better or worse, many enthusiasts may find appealing.