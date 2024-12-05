Redfin Redesign uses AI to add Christmas decor to home images

Redfin has introduced a new feature called Redfin Redesign, which allows homeowners and buyers to use AI-powered technology to virtually add holiday decorations to home images. Designed in collaboration with Roomvo, the tool aims to provide inspiration for decorating and staging homes during the holiday season.

The tool lets users quickly apply festive touches like lights and garlands to photos of their home or a listing. Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s senior vice president of product and design, stated, “Redfin Redesign’s warm and welcoming designs help buyers envision celebrating special moments in a home and suggest styles that highlight a home’s best features.”

Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo, added, “This collaboration is about making it possible for people to envision the season’s joy in their dream home.”

Homeowners can claim their home on Redfin, upload a photo, and select “holiday” from the menu of styles to see how their space could look with seasonal decor. Buyers searching for homes can use the tool on eligible Redfin listings by selecting a listing photo and applying the “Redesign” option.

Redfin Redesign is available year-round for more than 355,000 listings in the U.S. and to homeowners who claim their home on Redfin. The holiday style is accessible via Redfin’s desktop website and iOS app.