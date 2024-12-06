Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft reaffirmed its position on the TPM 2.0 requirement of its Windows 11 operating system. The company called it non-negotiable. That is bad news for Windows 10 customers whose devices do not support it.

The Microsoft Store got a whole range of improvements and changes this week. Microsoft promises that it is faster, better organized, and offers support for Win32 apps.

Discounts this week

New or notably improved Windows apps

Handbrake 1.9.0

The open source video encoder is a handy program to convert one video format to another. The latest version adds support for lossless VP9 encoding, AV1 screen content coding, and Intel QSV VVC video decoding.

Media Squeeze

Media Squeeze uses compression to reduce the size of image or video formats on the device.

The interface is intuitive and easy to use. Settings give you control over the output and there is an option to compare files.

PixTidy

PixTidy is a free app to organize photos. It supports creating folders based on place and time, and supports further grouping options.

It may also help identify unneeded or unwanted photos or videos, which you may then delete to free up disk space.

Image Credit: Martinmark / Dreamstime.com