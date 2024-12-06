Pro-Russian hacktivists target Europe

A new report shows that 96 percent of attacks conducted by a leading pro-Russian hacktivist group targeted Europe this year, with attackers focusing on influencing public perception and trust over direct technical disruptions.

Based on research and data from more than 135,000 security events in 160 countries, the Security Navigator report from Orange Cyberdefense also reveals that hacktivists were responsible for 23 percent of cyberattacks that directly targeted OT and 46 percent of these attacks resulted in a 'manipulation of control.'

Despite the focus on Europe, North America hasn't escaped attention. Dominated by the US, it was the most impacted region globally for cyber extortion, with a 25 percent year-on-year increase in cases. The US also experienced the highest concentration of targeted OT attacks, accounting for 49 percent of all incidents.

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, says:

Cyber threats have become a critical barometer for anticipating global geopolitical tensions. The insights generated by our cyber teams provide a fresh and robust perspective on international disruptions and their operational impacts on society.

The Security Navigator 2025 underscores an urgent need for coordinated defensive strategies across Europe and beyond, including enhanced incident response measures, strengthened OT protections, and proactive monitoring of public channels to counter the unique blend of cyber extortion, hacktivism, and cognitive warfare facing European organizations.

The report also shows that small businesses have seen a 53 percent year-on-year increase in cyber extortion (Cy-X) incidents, with medium-sized businesses close behind with a rise of 52 percent. The most affected European countries are Italy (19 percent), Germany (19 percent), France (16 percent), Spain (13 percent) and Belgium (eight percent).

This year, there has been a 50 percent increase in attacks targeting the health care and social assistance sector, ranking it as the fourth most impacted industry. The report notes that this points to a further erosion of the 'moral' restraints that previously protected these sectors.

The top three most impacted industries have all seen significant increases: +25 percent for manufacturing, +20 percent for professional, scientific, and technical services, and +65 percent for wholesale trade.

"The story in this year’s report is far bigger than statistics and technical details," says Charl van der Walt, head of security research at Orange Cyberdefense. "It shines a light on a growing cynicism in the threat landscape as different threat actors seem less concerned about the potential of causing harm, and may even be more intent on inflicting it than ever before."

You can get the full Security Navigator 2025 report from the Orange Cyberdefense site.

Image credit: stevanovicigor/depositphotos.com

