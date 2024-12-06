Save $35.99! Get 'Python Data Cleaning and Preparation Best Practices' for FREE

One of the main challenges is the low quality of data products, often caused by inaccurate, incomplete, or inconsistent data. Another significant challenge is the lack of skills among data professionals to analyze unstructured data, leading to valuable insights being missed that are difficult or impossible to obtain from structured data alone.

To help you tackle these challenges, Python Data Cleaning and Preparation Best Practices will take you on a journey through the upstream data pipeline, which includes the ingestion of data from various sources, the validation and profiling of data for high-quality end tables, and writing data to different sinks.

You’ll focus on structured data by performing essential tasks, such as cleaning and encoding datasets and handling missing values and outliers, before learning how to manipulate unstructured data with simple techniques. You’ll also be introduced to a variety of natural language processing techniques, from tokenization to vector models, as well as techniques to structure images, videos, and audio.

By the end of this book, you’ll be proficient in data cleaning and preparation techniques for both structured and unstructured data.

Python Data Cleaning and Preparation Best Practices, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 18, so act fast.

