Wine 10.0-rc1 brings major Windows compatibility updates to Linux

The world of Windows application compatibility on Linux has just reached a new milestone. The Wine team has unveiled Wine 10.0-rc1, the very first release candidate for the highly anticipated Wine 10.0. This isn’t just another update -- it’s the beginning of the yearly code freeze, a crucial period where the team hones the software to perfection. Enthusiasts and developers are encouraged to put this release to the test and report any bugs, ensuring the final 10.0 version shines.

Wine 10.0-rc1 isn’t playing it safe. It brings several key upgrades and features that signal serious progress. Among the highlights, the bundled vkd3d has been updated to version 1.14, promising improved Direct3D 12 support. Meanwhile, the Mono engine has been upgraded to version 9.4.0, delivering better .NET compatibility. There’s also an initial version of a Bluetooth driver, a major leap toward better hardware interaction.

For developers, the inclusion of UTF-8 support in C runtime functions and support for split debug info using build IDs are standout additions. These features reflect Wine’s growing maturity, making it an even stronger tool for bringing Windows applications to Linux.

The team has also tackled 17 pesky bugs, smoothing out issues with games like Bloodrayne 2 and Heroes of the Storm, as well as fixing crashes in Mathcad 15 and Dragon Unpacker. From graphical glitches to stability enhancements, this release candidate is packed with improvements.

Wine is the product of an incredible community effort, and now is the time for users to help shape its future. Binary packages will soon roll out for various Linux distributions, but the source code is already available for those who can’t wait to dive in.

With Wine 10.0-rc1, the countdown to the full release of Wine 10.0 has begun. It’s not just an update -- it’s a promise of what’s to come for the future of Windows compatibility on Linux.

