Save $18! Get 'Artificial Intelligence For Dummies, 3rd Edition' for FREE

Artificial intelligence is swiftly moving from a sci-fi future to a modern reality. This edition of Artificial Intelligence For Dummies keeps pace with the lighting-fast expansion of AI tools that are overhauling every corner of reality.

This book demystifies how artificial intelligence systems operate, giving you a look at the inner workings of AI and explaining the important role of data in creating intelligence. You'll get a primer on using AI in everyday life, and you'll also get a glimpse into possible AI-driven futures.

What's next for humanity in the age of AI? How will your job and your life change as AI continue to evolve? How can you take advantage of AI today to make your live easier? This jargon-free Dummies guide answers all your most pressing questions about the world of artificial intelligence.

Learn the basics of AI hardware and software, and how intelligence is created from code

Get up to date with the latest AI trends and disruptions across industries

Wrap your mind around what the AI revolution means for humanity, and for you

Discover tips on using generative AI ethically and effectively

Artificial Intelligence For Dummies is the ideal starting point for anyone seeking a deeper technological understanding of how artificial intelligence works and what promise it holds for the future.

