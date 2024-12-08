Install Manjaro 24.2 today and leave Microsoft Windows 11 to the boomers

If you’ve been looking for a reason to ditch Windows 11, the latest version of Manjaro Linux, 24.2 Yonada, might just be it. This new release brings updates across its GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions, offering a polished experience for both newcomers and seasoned Linux users.

The GNOME edition of Manjaro 24.2 has been updated to the GNOME 47 series, bringing features that put Windows 11’s customization options to shame. For example, users can now choose from a range of accent colors instead of being locked into a single default. Scaling improvements ensure icons and interface elements look sharp and usable, even on older or lower-resolution displays. If you’ve ever been frustrated with screen recording on Windows, Manjaro’s GNOME edition now supports hardware encoding for Intel and AMD GPUs, reducing system strain and providing a smooth recording experience.

For those considering KDE Plasma, the Plasma edition of Manjaro 24.2 leverages Plasma 6.2. This release refines the desktop environment with better Wayland support, energy management tools, and enhanced customization options. Artists and creative professionals will appreciate the improved support for drawing tablets, while casual users will enjoy the tweaks to widgets, the system tray, and accessibility features. Compared to the rigid feel of Windows 11, Plasma’s adaptability and user control are refreshing.

The XFCE edition also gets some love in this release, now featuring Xfce 4.18. The Thunar file manager introduces file highlighting and recursive search, while the Control Centre centralizes system management into one convenient window. XFCE’s lightweight nature and practical features make it a solid choice for users frustrated with the resource-heavy demands of Windows.

Manjaro 24.2 is powered by Linux Kernel 6.12, ensuring compatibility with the latest hardware. For those using older devices, the distro also offers Kernel 6.6 LTS and 6.1 LTS as options, which Windows simply can’t match in terms of flexibility.

While Windows 11 continues to add bloat and unnecessary restrictions, Manjaro 24.2 offers freedom, speed, and efficiency. Whether you’re a gamer, developer, or just a regular user, this distro gives you the tools you need without the headaches of forced updates or licensing issues. Download it here now.

Image credit: Anita_Bonita / depositphotos.com