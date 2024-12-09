Famm Connect is a queer-focused LinkedIn for establishing LGBTQIA+ business connections

Finding the right platform through which to make meaningful and valuable connections can be difficult, and this is certainly true for LGBTQIA+ professionals and business owners. LinkedIn may be the go-to platform for establishing business connections, but it is very broad and almost too big.

Stepping in to fill a significant gap in the market is Famm Connect, which is billed as “the first mobile app for LGBTQ+ professionals” and the “queer LinkedIn”. The aim is to create a safe environment to establish connections and relationships.

For now, Famm Connection is not looking to explode and gain mass adoption; instead, safety is being prioritized through the use of a referral model. The new social platform comes from Famm, a marketplace making it easy to find inclusive LGBTQ-owned brands and businesses, founded by married couple Cat Perez and Marianna Di Regolo.

The aim with Famm was to bring support and visibility to the marginalized LGBTQ+ community, and Famm Connect is an extension of this idea. While Famm makes it easy to track down LGBTQ+-owned business and services, the new platform is focused on facilitating connection and collaboration between queer professionals and business owners.

The likes of LinkedIn fail to meet the needs of many businesses, and fail to address the specific hurdles and barriers queer professionals face. Famm Connect promises the chance to “network, connect, and collaborate with intention”. In a bid to promote establishing meaningful connections, users can use “Open To” tags to indicate the sort of connections sought -- from chatting and volunteering to mentoring and more.

The team behind Famm Connect say:

Whether you’re looking to build your career, grow your business, provide mentorship, share your thoughts, or find community, Famm Connect provides a safe and inclusive space tailored to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ professionals often find existing platforms inadequate for building safe, meaningful, and lasting connections. Many platforms are noisy and impersonal, making it difficult for folks to form genuine relationships or quickly find the right people to connect with. Many LGBTQ+ professionals and business owners desire inclusive, queer-centered spaces that foster deeper, intentional bonding and collaboration beyond surface-level introductions -- building a long-term, authentic support network that truly resonates with their experiences and goals.

For now, the platform is completely free to use, but at some point next year it will adopt a freemium model

Famm Connect is available for iOS and Android.