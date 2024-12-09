IBM brings optics into the data center to save energy and boost speed

No Comments

When we think of optical technology it tends to be in terms of transmitting data over long distances. Today IBM is unveiling a breakthrough in optics technology that for the first time puts the speed and power of fiber optics inside servers and onto circuit boards.

Using a new process that replaces electrical wires with optical waveguides,this effectively enables chip connectivity at the speed of light.

Researchers have pioneered a new process for co-packaged optics (CPO), powered by the first publicly announced successful polymer optical waveguide (PWG). This technology could significantly increase the bandwidth of data center communications, minimizing GPU downtime while drastically accelerating AI processing.

The technology enables a more than five times power reduction in energy consumption compared to mid-range electrical interconnects. It will also allow developers to train a Large Language Model (LLM) up to five times faster with CPO than with conventional electrical wiring. IBM estimates saving the energy equivalent of 5,000 US homes' annual power consumption per AI model trained.

"As generative AI demands more energy and processing power, the data center must evolve -- and co-packaged optics can make these data centers future-proof," says Dario Gil, SVP and director of research at IBM. "With this breakthrough, tomorrow’s chips will communicate much like how fiber optics cables carry data in and out of data centers, ushering in a new era of faster, more sustainable communications that can handle the AI workloads of the future."

CPO technology will let chipmakers add optical pathways connecting chips on an electronic module beyond the limits of today’s electrical pathways. The technology would enable chipmakers to add six times as many optical fibers at the edge of a silicon photonics chip, so called 'beachfront density,' compared to the current state-of-the-art technology.

You can find out more on the IBM Research blog.

Image credit: monsit/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IBM brings optics into the data center to save energy and boost speed

More gamers can install Windows 11 24H2 after Microsoft semi-lifts update block

The race against AI web scrapers: effective strategies to protect your data [Q&A]

Famm Connect is a queer-focused LinkedIn for establishing LGBTQIA+ business connections

Install Manjaro 24.2 today and leave Microsoft Windows 11 to the boomers

Microsoft brings big change to Windows 11’s battery indicator making it even more useful

Save $18! Get 'Artificial Intelligence For Dummies, 3rd Edition' for FREE

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

69 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

56 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

22 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

19 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

17 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.