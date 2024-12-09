Reddit Answers tool uses AI to enhance search experience

Reddit is diving deeper into AI with the introduction of Reddit Answers, an AI-powered tool designed to provide curated insights, recommendations, and discussions on virtually any topic. This new feature, currently in testing, aims to make it easier for users to tap into the platform’s wealth of community-generated knowledge.

With Reddit Answers, users can ask questions via an AI-powered conversational interface. The tool delivers curated summaries of relevant discussions, complete with links to related communities and posts. Users can skim snippets and answers directly or explore deeper by engaging in full conversations or asking follow-up questions, either their own or suggested by the platform.

Currently, Reddit Answers is available to a limited number of users in the U.S. and supports English. Plans for expansion to additional languages and locations are in the works, but no specific timeline has been announced.

As the platform embraces AI, it raises an interesting question: does this approach enrich the experience, or does it risk sidelining the very human element that sets Reddit apart?

