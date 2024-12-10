Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition' for FREE and save $15

No Comments

With millions of copies sold over 18 editions, Windows For Dummies is the all-time best selling tech reference -- and for good reason. Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition brings you up to speed on the latest version of Windows, so you can make your PC operate the way you need it to with no guesswork.

This straightforward and approachable resource helps you keep your PC or laptop humming, helping you do things like create user profiles, get connected to networks, find lost files, make your computer play nice with a printer, and fix the most common Windows hiccups.

New Windows users and upgraders alike can swiftly get up and running with Windows 11, thanks to this wildly popular guide.

  • Discover updated tips and tricks for the latest version of Windows operating system
  • Get jargon-free instructions on setting up your computer, keeping your data safe, and tailoring your Windows experience
  • Find the apps you need and avoid all the extras you don’t need
  • Walk through the most common features of Windows 11

Even if you have no prior experience with Windows, Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition is your go-to guide for learning this popular operating system. Intermediate PC users will also find the insider info they need to keep their computers running smoothly and securely.

Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition, from Wiley, usually retails for $15 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 24, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

Apple Music strengthens its edge over Spotify with three new live radio stations

Email security: Why traditional defenses fall short in today's threat landscape

Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition' for FREE and save $15

A quarter of organizations suffer AI-enhanced attacks against APIs or LLMs

AI impacts on data storage infrastructure

Enterprises struggle to meet data infrastructure demands

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

77 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

24 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

22 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.