Get 'Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition' for FREE and save $15

With millions of copies sold over 18 editions, Windows For Dummies is the all-time best selling tech reference -- and for good reason. Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition brings you up to speed on the latest version of Windows, so you can make your PC operate the way you need it to with no guesswork.

This straightforward and approachable resource helps you keep your PC or laptop humming, helping you do things like create user profiles, get connected to networks, find lost files, make your computer play nice with a printer, and fix the most common Windows hiccups.

New Windows users and upgraders alike can swiftly get up and running with Windows 11, thanks to this wildly popular guide.

Discover updated tips and tricks for the latest version of Windows operating system

Get jargon-free instructions on setting up your computer, keeping your data safe, and tailoring your Windows experience

Find the apps you need and avoid all the extras you don’t need

Walk through the most common features of Windows 11

Even if you have no prior experience with Windows, Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition is your go-to guide for learning this popular operating system. Intermediate PC users will also find the insider info they need to keep their computers running smoothly and securely.

Windows 11 For Dummies, 2nd Edition, from Wiley, usually retails for $15 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 24, so act fast.