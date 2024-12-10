Microsoft blocks Windows 11 24H2 upgrades for some Google Workspace and Outlook users

Windows 11 screen with reflection

The number of roadblocks standing in the way of updating to the latest version of Windows 11 seems never-ending. The latest issue affects people using certain versions of Google Workspace Sync.

Following the appearance of error messages and problems between Outlook and Google Workspace Sync, Microsoft has taken the decision to block the availability of the Windows 11 2024 Update. There is good news, however. The fix is easy to implement, so updating to Windows 11 24H2 is far from being an impossibility.

In a note added to the Windows release health page, Microsoft issued a warning: “After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might experience issues while starting Microsoft Outlook if you are using Google Workspace Sync. You might observe that Microsoft Outlook fails to start, and you are unable to uninstall or reinstall Google Workspace Sync. Resulting from this issue you will observe an error which begins with ‘Cannot Start Microsoft Outlook. Cannot Open the Outlook Window. The set of folders cannot be opened. An unexpected error has occurred. MAPI was unable to load the information service’”.

The problem exists in issues with older versions of Google Workplace Sync, and the solution is a simple matter of installing the latest version of this software. With this done, users should find that they are offered Windows 11 24H2, as Microsoft explains:

Devices which are encountering this issue will need to install the latest version of Google Workspace Sync prior to updating to Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue is resolved by installing the latest version of Google Workspace Sync(4.3.68.0).

The company adds: “If your device still encounters this safeguard hold 48 hours after updating to the latest version of the application, you will need to contact Google Workspace Support for more information on the resolution”.

