More gamers can install Windows 11 24H2 after Microsoft semi-lifts update block

Windows 11 24H2 2024

There are many barriers to running Windows 11, and even if you are using the operating system, you may find that you’re not able to run the very latest version. A variety of problems means that Microsoft has put update blocks in place for systems that meet certain criteria, but is gradually easing up on some of them.

Gamers are among those who have found themselves unable to update to Windows 11 24H2, especially fans of Ubisoft titles. With some of the issues having been resolved, Microsoft has now partially lifted the block on updating.

A total of five Ubisoft games were found to be problematic to the extent that Microsoft decide to block Windows 11 24H2 updates for anyone with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, or Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora installed.

Developers have been working on fixes (and, indeed, continue to do so), so there are now only problems with the Assassin’s Creed title. In an update to the release health page for Windows 11, Microsoft says:

Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are no longer affected by this issue due to temporary hotfixes deployed by Ubisoft. While these fixes mitigate the crashes, players might still experience some performance issues. For more details, see the release notes for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Title Update 1.2 and Star Wars Outlaws – Title Update 1.4.0. The safeguard hold (ID 54580160) that was previously in place for these two games has been lifted as of 12/05/2024. Note that, once these fixes are applied, it may take up to 48 hours for the Windows 11, version 24H2 update to be offered via Windows Update. Restarting your device might expedite the process.

There are still plenty of other issues with Windows 11 24H2, and there remain numerous update blocks in place -- but Microsoft and third parties are slowly working to address them.

