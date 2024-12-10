PNY CS2150 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 SSD supports Microsoft DirectStorage

PNY has introduced the CS2150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, a new addition to its lineup of solid-state drives. Designed for professionals, gamers, and content creators, the drive offers improved speed and efficiency for various demanding applications.

The CS2150 uses the NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, providing sequential read speeds of up to 10,300MB/s and write speeds of up to 8,600MB/s. This SSD is also compatible with Microsoft DirectStorage, a feature of Windows 11 that enhances game load times and image quality.

The CS2150 incorporates TCG Opal 2.0 hardware encryption to help protect data and comes with a five-year limited warranty or a specified TBW (terabytes written) rating for durability and reliability. It is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities in the M.2 2280 form factor, compatible with many modern PCs and laptops.

The CS2150 is priced at $99.99 for the 1TB model and $179.99 for the 2TB variant. It will soon be available for purchase from Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.