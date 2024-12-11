Creative releases premium Pebble Nova desktop speakers with RGB lighting

No Comments

Creative has launched Pebble Nova, the latest addition to its desktop speaker lineup. Positioned as an upgrade within the Pebble series, the Nova offers updated design elements, versatile connectivity options, and RGB lighting.

The Pebble Nova features a coaxial driver design that aligns the tweeter and woofer, delivering balanced sound across the audio spectrum. Its 45-degree elevated drivers are intended to direct sound toward the listener, and an included stand allows for further elevation and improved projection.

The speakers also incorporate customizable RGB lighting, which can be adjusted through Creative’s app to fit different environments. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, USB audio playback, and a 3.5 mm AUX input, catering to a variety of devices and setups. Additional features in the Creative app, such as Surround, Smart Volume, Bass, Dialog+, and Crystal Voice, allow users to customize both the audio and visual experience.

The Pebble Nova is priced at $279.99 and offers a mix of modern features for those seeking desktop audio solutions with added customization options. Buy them here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Creative releases premium Pebble Nova desktop speakers with RGB lighting

From a Generative AI winter to the revival of automation -- 4 enterprise tech predictions for 2025

97 percent of banks hit by third-party data breaches

Windows just got smashed -- by a better OS: OpenMandriva ROME update is here to show you why Linux is better!

'Circuit compression' technology brings commercial quantum a step closer

The five email attacks to watch for in 2025

How businesses can protect against online scams over the holiday season

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

83 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

27 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

22 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.