Creative releases premium Pebble Nova desktop speakers with RGB lighting

Creative has launched Pebble Nova, the latest addition to its desktop speaker lineup. Positioned as an upgrade within the Pebble series, the Nova offers updated design elements, versatile connectivity options, and RGB lighting.

The Pebble Nova features a coaxial driver design that aligns the tweeter and woofer, delivering balanced sound across the audio spectrum. Its 45-degree elevated drivers are intended to direct sound toward the listener, and an included stand allows for further elevation and improved projection.

The speakers also incorporate customizable RGB lighting, which can be adjusted through Creative’s app to fit different environments. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, USB audio playback, and a 3.5 mm AUX input, catering to a variety of devices and setups. Additional features in the Creative app, such as Surround, Smart Volume, Bass, Dialog+, and Crystal Voice, allow users to customize both the audio and visual experience.

The Pebble Nova is priced at $279.99 and offers a mix of modern features for those seeking desktop audio solutions with added customization options. Buy them here now.