Windows just got smashed -- by a better OS: OpenMandriva ROME update is here to show you why Linux is better!

If you’re tired of the constant updates, system requirements, and licensing headaches that come with Windows 11, OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 might be the perfect solution. As a rolling-release Linux distribution, OpenMandriva offers users the freedom to always stay on the cutting edge without waiting for major version updates.

With this latest release, OpenMandriva delivers a combination of performance and customization, making it a solid choice for those looking to break free from Windows. The inclusion of KDE Plasma Desktop (versions 6.2.4 and 5.27.11) offers a sleek, modern interface that’s as polished as any operating system Microsoft has to offer. Add to that the flexibility Linux provides, and you’re looking at a user experience that can be tailored to your needs.

Gaming and multimedia performance are front and center thanks to the updated Mesa 24.3.0 and Wayland 1.23.1, ensuring seamless compatibility with modern hardware. The new release also prioritizes privacy, with Firefox 130.0 and Chromium 131.0 patched to remove spyware. Unlike Windows 11 or the rumored Windows 12, you won’t have to worry about invasive telemetry tracking your every move.

For those transitioning from Windows, the LibreOffice suite (with Plasma 6 integration) offers a complete replacement for Microsoft Office, while tools like VirtualBox 7.1.4 and OBS Studio 31.0.0 make OpenMandriva a reliable platform for productivity and content creation.

In a world where Windows demands increasingly more powerful hardware and comes with heavy-handed licensing restrictions, OpenMandriva ROME 24.12 stands out as a free, open-source alternative. and allows users to take control of their computing experience without compromising on functionality or performance.

If you’re looking for a change, OpenMandriva might be the escape you’ve been waiting for. Download it here now.

Photo Credit: nex999 / Shutterstock

