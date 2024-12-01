Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

5 Comments

Microsoft is preparing to end free support for Windows 10 next year, although users will have the option to pay for continued security updates if they choose. While it’s possible to keep using the popular operating system safely, most people will face two choices: upgrade to Windows 11 or wait for the eagerly anticipated next-generation OS, widely expected to be called Windows 12.

Although Microsoft has yet to officially reveal its plans for the future of Windows, we have an idea of what it could look like.

SEE ALSO:

Concept creators like AR 4789 have produced a number of videos showcasing their visions of the future OS. His designs include Windows 12, Windows 12.1, Windows 12 Mobile and most recently Windows 12 Lite. Now Nepnus shares his own ideas for Windows 12 with an exciting new concept.

This OS features a centered taskbar similar to Windows 11, but with rounded edges. There’s a small floating bar at the top for Start and Search. The centered Start menu looks sleek, and for all your artificial intelligence needs there’s Windows AI. The concept also introduces floating widgets, and the Settings section gets a major overhaul as well.

The concept doesn’t reveal too much beyond that -- clocking in at just 1:12, the video definitely leaves you wanting more -- but we really like the direction Nepnus is taking Microsoft’s future OS in.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts in the comments.

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

NixOS 24.11 Vicuña Linux distribution debuts with GNOME 47 and Plasma 6

Adlink launches EMP100 mini PC for smart retail and industrial use

Security must be used as a springboard, not just a shield

Best Windows apps this week

Australia passes social media ban for under 16s

The crucial role of data pipelines in building strong GenAI apps [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

26 Comments

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

25 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Frustrated with Windows 11? The stunning Nitrux Linux 3.7.1 is the OS you deserve

7 Comments

Satechi unveils Mac mini M4 Stand and Hub with SSD Enclosure

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.