Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

Microsoft is preparing to end free support for Windows 10 next year, although users will have the option to pay for continued security updates if they choose. While it’s possible to keep using the popular operating system safely, most people will face two choices: upgrade to Windows 11 or wait for the eagerly anticipated next-generation OS, widely expected to be called Windows 12.

Although Microsoft has yet to officially reveal its plans for the future of Windows, we have an idea of what it could look like.

Concept creators like AR 4789 have produced a number of videos showcasing their visions of the future OS. His designs include Windows 12, Windows 12.1, Windows 12 Mobile and most recently Windows 12 Lite. Now Nepnus shares his own ideas for Windows 12 with an exciting new concept.

This OS features a centered taskbar similar to Windows 11, but with rounded edges. There’s a small floating bar at the top for Start and Search. The centered Start menu looks sleek, and for all your artificial intelligence needs there’s Windows AI. The concept also introduces floating widgets, and the Settings section gets a major overhaul as well.

The concept doesn’t reveal too much beyond that -- clocking in at just 1:12, the video definitely leaves you wanting more -- but we really like the direction Nepnus is taking Microsoft’s future OS in.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts in the comments.