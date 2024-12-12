YouTube TV price hike coming January 2025

In a move sure to rattle some subscribers, YouTube TV has announced a price increase for its Base Plan. Starting January 13, 2025, the monthly subscription cost will jump from $72.99 to $82.99. The search giant cites the rising costs of content and investments in service quality as the primary reasons for this adjustment.

This change is set to affect subscribers during their first billing cycle on or after the January date. However, promotional and trial offers will remain intact for their original duration, ensuring current deals are honored. Subscribers concerned about the new pricing can review their plans by navigating to Settings > Membership within their accounts.

YouTube TV continues to highlight its value proposition, boasting features like unlimited DVR storage and multiview, alongside a vast on-demand library of movies and shows. While the service emphasizes its commitment to delivering quality and convenience, this hike marks another reminder of the ever-increasing costs in the streaming space.

For those considering their options, YouTube TV is making it clear that subscribers can pause or cancel their memberships at any time. The Help Center provides additional guidance for those who want to make changes.

This latest increase comes as YouTube TV strives to balance user satisfaction with the growing complexities of providing live TV and on-demand content. While the added cost may give some pause, fans of the service’s features and content library may still find value in sticking around. For new and existing subscribers, it’s yet another sign of the challenges facing streaming platforms in a competitive market.