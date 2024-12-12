YouTube TV price hike coming January 2025

No Comments

In a move sure to rattle some subscribers, YouTube TV has announced a price increase for its Base Plan. Starting January 13, 2025, the monthly subscription cost will jump from $72.99 to $82.99. The search giant cites the rising costs of content and investments in service quality as the primary reasons for this adjustment.

This change is set to affect subscribers during their first billing cycle on or after the January date. However, promotional and trial offers will remain intact for their original duration, ensuring current deals are honored. Subscribers concerned about the new pricing can review their plans by navigating to Settings > Membership within their accounts.

YouTube TV continues to highlight its value proposition, boasting features like unlimited DVR storage and multiview, alongside a vast on-demand library of movies and shows. While the service emphasizes its commitment to delivering quality and convenience, this hike marks another reminder of the ever-increasing costs in the streaming space.

For those considering their options, YouTube TV is making it clear that subscribers can pause or cancel their memberships at any time. The Help Center provides additional guidance for those who want to make changes.

This latest increase comes as YouTube TV strives to balance user satisfaction with the growing complexities of providing live TV and on-demand content. While the added cost may give some pause, fans of the service’s features and content library may still find value in sticking around. For new and existing subscribers, it’s yet another sign of the challenges facing streaming platforms in a competitive market.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

YouTube TV price hike coming January 2025

The skills that cybersecurity leaders need

Linux Mint 22.1 Xia beta debuts with new features and refinements

Neglect of endpoints presents a major security gap for enterprises

Santa Claus may be coming to town but bots are getting all the best Christmas presents

Microsoft releases KB5048667 update, removing another Windows 11 24H2 block and introducing a questionable change

Ohsnap announces MCON mobile gaming controller for MagSafe smartphones

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

84 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

28 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

22 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

21 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

20 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.