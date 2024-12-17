Enterprises struggle to deliver AI agents but new tool could help

Businesses are often under pressure to deliver AI agents, but development teams are struggling with siloed tools, fragmented governance and limited functionality that makes promising prototypes unfeasible in production.

According to a survey of over 1,000 enterprise technology leaders released today by Tray.ai, 42 percent of respondents need access to eight or more data sources to deploy AI agents successfully -- which is impossible when SaaS app agents are restricted in scope by the integrations to which their host applications have access.

In addition, nearly 90 percent of enterprises say they consider integration with organizational data systems (CRM, ERP, data lakes, etc.) essential for AI agent success.

To tackle these issues, Tray.ai is announcing Tray Merlin Agent Builder to speed up the creation and deployment of high-value, production-ready AI agents. To make it simpler for enterprises to get started with AI agents, the company has also unveiled new curated Tray Agent Accelerators that provide a user-friendly experience for rapid AI agent implementation, offering templates for knowledge agents, IT ticketing agents and customer support ticketing agents.

"Enterprises are rushing to deploy AI agents even though they're missing essential building blocks for real business impact. Without the foundation of a composable AI integration platform to build agents quickly, flexibly and safely, AI agents will remain limited in scope and fail to meet expectations," says Rich Waldron, co-founder and CEO of Tray.ai. "Two common approaches derail AI initiatives: either teams try to build with custom code that creates unnecessary technical debt, or they cobble together numerous off-the-shelf SaaS products that lead to fragmentation and integration challenges, turning their CIO into an AI-referee. An AI-ready iPaaS is essential for providing the unified, scalable infrastructure needed to bridge the agent delivery gap and effectively deploy and manage high-value AI agents across the enterprise."

Merlin Agent Builder provides a guided setup of Tray Agents, incorporating visual workflow-based tools that define each agent’s capabilities and scope, including governance and integration points. Organizations can now centrally deploy conversational agentic experiences across departments through Slack and Microsoft Teams while maintaining granular control of data access and permissions via customizable tools. This unified approach eliminates the need for single-purpose and siloed agent products while guaranteeing proper governance, monitoring and direct integration with enterprise CRM, ERP, and HCM systems.

Waldron adds, "Companies have an opportunity to tackle agent initiatives more efficiently by unifying their agent development with integration and automation needs on a single platform. This way, organizations maintain flexibility to build and adapt agents to work across their entire technology stack and ever-evolving business processes."

You can find out more on the Tray.ai site.

Image credit: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com