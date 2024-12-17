Fedora Asahi Remix 41 brings Fedora Linux to Apple Silicon Macs with Vulkan 1.4 and x86 emulation

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is now available, delivering Fedora Linux 41 to Apple Silicon Macs. This release is the result of ongoing collaboration between the Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project. Fedora Asahi Remix was first introduced at Flock 2023 and made its debut later in December with Fedora Asahi Remix 39.

A major highlight of this release is support for x86 and x86-64 emulation, opening the door for AAA games on Apple Silicon hardware. This is made possible with the inclusion of the new Vulkan 1.4 driver, which brings improved compatibility and performance for gaming. Beyond that, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 delivers solid device support, including high-quality audio that works right out of the box.

The flagship desktop experience for Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is KDE Plasma 6.2, offering a modern and responsive interface tailored for Apple Silicon. For those who prefer an alternative, a GNOME variant is also available, featuring GNOME 47. Additionally, Fedora Asahi Remix provides a Server variant for headless deployments and a Minimal image for users looking to build their own custom setup.

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 gives Linux enthusiasts another option for running Linux on Apple hardware. Between desktop options, gaming support, and a solid foundation with Fedora Linux 41, it’s an interesting choice for users looking to explore Linux on Apple Silicon.

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is available for installation now by following this guide.

