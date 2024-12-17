Netflix expands Moments feature from iOS to Android, so you can share your favorite clips from shows

There are so many classic scenes from shows and movies and, just like music fans like to share amazing drum solos, guitar riffs and lyrics with friends, there is something joyous about connecting over a shared video clip.

YouTube has long made it possible to share snippets of a videos, and earlier this year, Netflix introduced a feature called Moments to iOS. This provides a way to share a meaningful, impactful, funny or beautiful scene from a Netflix show or movie, and now the same feature is available globally on Android.

The feature is really a massive marketing tool for Netflix, giving Netflix users the chance to share a favorite scene on social media platforms. The hope is clearly that non-Netflix users will see the clips and experience FOMO before immediately subscribing to Netflix – but it’s also just a lot of fun.

Sharing news of the expansion of Moment – which is described as a way to “save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes" – Netflix explains:

Let’s say you’re watching the latest season of Bridgerton on your phone and want to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage. All you have to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen, and it’ll automatically save to your My Netflix tab. You can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode or film, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked. Sharing Moments on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms is just as easy. You can share a Moment as you create it or, from the My Netflix tab, you can select a scene and tap to share it across all of your platforms.

While iOS and Android users can enjoy Moments, there is no word on when, or if, Netflix plans to bring the same option to web browsers.