Microsoft is pulling the Suggested Actions feature from Windows 11

Introduced a couple of years ago, the Suggested Actions feature of Windows 11 was designed to make life easier, simplifying dealing with information encountered on websites, in documents and so on. Now the feature is being ditched.

Microsoft introduced Suggested Actions as a productivity-enhancer that worked across all aspects of Windows. While the company has said nothing about why it is killing off what is ostensibly a useful tool, the answer can probably be summed up in two letter: AI.

See also:

When Microsoft introduced Suggested Actions back in 2022, it said of the feature: “Another way Windows is making your everyday tasks like collaborating with colleagues more efficient is by anticipating your needs and giving you suggestions for actions you may wish to take. For instance, when there are phone numbers or future dates in text, Windows highlights them, making it easy to click and call with Phone Link, Teams or Skype, or click to schedule an appointment, adding an event in your Calendar app and including the person you were communicating with on your invite”.

While there is no news about exactly when the feature will be consigned to history, it has just been added to the list of deprecated features. Microsoft says:

Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are deprecated and will be removed in a future Windows 11 update.

There has been no mention of a replacement, but artificial intelligence is likely to play a role. Microsoft has already introduced “Click to Do” on Copilot+ PC, and this is essentially Suggested Actions on steroids. It remains to be seen whether the feature, or a watered down version of it, could be brought to non-Copilot+ PCs.