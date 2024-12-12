Microsoft releases KB5048667 update, removing another Windows 11 24H2 block and introducing a questionable change

There are still various obstacles in the way of updating to Windows 11 24H2, but Microsoft has just removed one of them. Until now, systems with a USB scanner that used the eSCL scan protocol were blocked from installing the update, but this block has now been lifted.

This is not all that is to be found in the update, of course. There is a somewhat controversial switch to a shortened date format in the taskbar as well as a batch of important security fixes.

Although Microsoft did not use the release note for the KB5048667 update to share the fact that it removed the scanner-related block on Windows 11 24H2, it is something the company acknowledges elsewhere. In the entry about the compatibility hold for devices connected to a USB device that supports the eSCL scan protocol, it says:

This issue was resolved by Windows updates released December 10, 2024 (KB5048667), and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one. The safeguard hold (ID 54762729) that was previously in place for this issue will be lifted in the coming days. Note that, once you install the Windows update addressing this issue, it may take up to 48 hours for the Windows 11, version 24H2 update to be offered via Windows Update. Restarting your device might expedite the process.

The rest of the changelog for the KB5048667 update looks like this:

[Settings] New! Tailored Experiences is now Personalized offers in the out of box experience (OOBE). You can find it on the Recommendations and offers page. Go to Settings > Privacy & security . Here, you can turn off the setting that sends data about your device to enhance Windows.

Tailored Experiences is now Personalized offers in the out of box experience (OOBE). You can find it on the Recommendations and offers page. Go to > . Here, you can turn off the setting that sends data about your device to enhance Windows. [Taskbar] New! The system tray shows a shortened date and time. Also, the notification bell icon might not show if you have set the toggle for “Do not disturb” to on. If the bell icon does not show, click the date and time to view your messages in the notification center. To go back to the long form of the date and time, go to Settings > Date and Time . Then clear the check mark for “Show abbreviated time and date.” To show the bell icon, go to Settings > System > Notifications . To expand the section, click the caret (^) on the right. Select “Show notification bell icon.” You can also get to these settings using the context menu. Just right click the system tray clock or bell icon. Fixed: When you choose "Automatically hide the taskbar," the search box shows as an icon, not as a search box.

[Start menu] New! When you right-click apps that you have pinned to the Start menu, jump lists will appear for apps that have jump lists.

When you right-click apps that you have pinned to the Start menu, jump lists will appear for apps that have jump lists. [Touchscreen] New! This update adds a new section for touchscreen edge gestures. Go to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Touch . There, you can choose if you would like to turn off the left or right screen edge touch gesture.

This update adds a new section for touchscreen edge gestures. Go to > > . There, you can choose if you would like to turn off the left or right screen edge touch gesture. [Input Method Editor (IME)] New! After you install this update, the IME toolbar will hide when apps are in full screen mode. This only occurs when the IME toolbar is active and you type Chinese or Japanese characters.​​​​​​​

After you install this update, the IME toolbar will hide when apps are in full screen mode. This only occurs when the IME toolbar is active and you type Chinese or Japanese characters.​​​​​​​ [File Explorer] New! You can share content to an Android device from the context menu in File Explorer and on the desktop. To use this feature, you must install and configure Phone Link on your PC.​​​​​​​ Fixed: There might be more space than you expect between the items listed in the left pane. Fixed: The search box is cut off when the File Explorer window is small.

[Dynamic Lighting Settings page] New! Its page will show a placeholder message when there is no compatible device attached to your computer. Also, the Brightness and Effects controls will be off. New! This update adds the Forward, Backward, Outward, and Inward direction options to the Wave effect. The Gradient effect now has the Forward direction option.



[Jump lists] New! If you hold Shift and CTRL and click a jump list item, this opens the item as an admin.

If you hold Shift and CTRL and click a jump list item, this opens the item as an admin. [Speech in Windows] New! This update improves the speech-to-text and text-to-speech features in Windows. You might get a message that asks you to update your language files manually. You can get those files from Microsoft Store. This change affects those of you who use Narrator, voice access, live captions, live translations, and voice typing.

This update improves the speech-to-text and text-to-speech features in Windows. You might get a message that asks you to update your language files manually. You can get those files from Microsoft Store. This change affects those of you who use Narrator, voice access, live captions, live translations, and voice typing. ​​​​​​​ [Display] Fixed: App windows might collect in the corner of a monitor after your device goes to sleep. This occurs when you use multiple monitors. Fixed: Mica material might not display correctly. This occurs when you use a slideshow background.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Fixed: Some secondary displays might experience lag and screen tearing when a window is in full screen.

[Mouse] Fixed: When you use the "Show location of pointer when I press the CTRL key," the circles might be tiny on some displays.

Fixed: When you use the "Show location of pointer when I press the CTRL key," the circles might be tiny on some displays. [Clipboard] Fixed: Clipboard history (Windows logo key plus sign (+) V) might show no content. This issue occurs even though it is on, and you have copied text and images.

Fixed: Clipboard history (Windows logo key plus sign (+) V) might show no content. This issue occurs even though it is on, and you have copied text and images. [Narrator] New! We have added new functions to Narrator scan mode. Skip past links (N) allows you to go to the text after a link. This is most helpful when you read long emails, news articles, and wiki pages. Jump to lists (L) allows you to quickly access a list on a web page or in a document. To use these new functions, turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then turn scan mode on by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar. Note that scan mode is on by default on most web pages (like news articles, wiki page, and so on).

You can grab the KB5048667 update via Windows update, or download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Sai Pee / Dreamstime.com