Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft confirmed new issues this week, some of which are blockers that prevent the upgrade to version 24H2 of Windows 11. Notable is an Auto HDR issue, that can cause game freezes and color distortions. You can check out the full list here as usual.

Start11 (free trial, about $12)

The start menu and taskbar modifier Start11 was updated this week. The big new feature is support for vertical taskbars, a feature that Microsoft removed when it launched Windows 11 in 2021.

You can place the taskbar left or right, and the Start menu aligns with the layout perfectly. The feature is available as a beta, but it won't take long before it is pushed as a final release.

USBCopy (about $7)

The tool copies files from a folder that you specify to up to 20 USB devices connected to the computer simultaneously.

The app verifies the copied data to make sure that it has been copied correctly.

