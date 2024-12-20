Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-twenty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft confirmed new issues this week, some of which are blockers that prevent the upgrade to version 24H2 of Windows 11. Notable is an Auto HDR issue, that can cause game freezes and color distortions. You can check out the full list here as usual.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Start11 (free trial, about $12)

Vertical taskbar in Windows 11

The start menu and taskbar modifier Start11 was updated this week. The big new feature is support for vertical taskbars, a feature that Microsoft removed when it launched Windows 11 in 2021.

You can place the taskbar left or right, and the Start menu aligns with the layout perfectly. The feature is available as a beta, but it won't take long before it is pushed as a final release.

USBCopy (about $7)

The tool copies files from a folder that you specify to up to 20 USB devices connected to the computer simultaneously.

The app verifies the copied data to make sure that it has been copied correctly.

Image Credit: Martinmark / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Discover the Windows tool everyone's talking about: Flow Launcher adds powerful search and app-launching capabilities -- and then some

Best Windows apps this week

Operational tech under attack, deepfake phishing and learning to use passkeys -- cybersecurity predictions for 2025

Europe's move toward cybersecurity sovereignty [Q&A]

AI in life sciences and healthcare

Coding in the age of AI: Redefining software development

The AI arms race: How machine learning is disrupting financial crime

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

84 Comments

Linux predictions for 2025

61 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

28 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

24 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

21 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.