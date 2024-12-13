Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-twenty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft lifted several blockers that prevented earlier Windows 11 systems from upgrading to version 24h2. The company announced that the update will be offered to more devices going forward.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Start11 v2.5 Beta

Start11 is a popular commercial Start menu replacement app for Windows 11. It supports several classic and modern layouts for the Start menu among other features.

The latest version brings back a feature that Microsoft removed in Windows 11: vertical taskbars.

WhatsApp

The Meta-owned messaging app is rolling out an update across desktop and mobile that improves calls in several ways.

Highlights include the ability to select participants when starting a call from a group chat, new effects, and better quality video calls.