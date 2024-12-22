The latest obstacles to updating to Windows 11 24H2 are an audio bug and an Auto HDR glitch

Colorful rainbow Microsoft building logo

The number of issues standing in the way of people hoping to update their computers to Windows 11 24H2 just seems to keep on growing. The latest problems confirmed by Microsoft are an issue with Auto HDR, and another relating to Dirac Audio.

In both cases, Microsoft has implemented a compatibility safeguard hold that prevents automatic upgrades to Windows 11 24H2; the company also strongly recommends against forcing a manual upgrade because of the severity of the issues. So, what are the details?

Microsoft has not given information about the numbers of people that could be affected by the latest in a long line of compatibility holds, but they could be pretty high.

The first issue concerns devices that have Dirac Audio with cridspapo.dll. Microsoft warns that upgrading to Windows 11 24H2 could result in a complete loss of audio output -- hence the need for an upgrade block. The company says:

A compatibility safeguard hold has been applied to a limited set of devices from one manufacturer due to an audio issue following the installation of Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue was observed on some devices containing Dirac Audio with the cridspapo.dll file. The incompatibility relates to the software component cridspapo.dll, which is part of these devices’ audio processing software. Dirac Audio is a digital sound improvement technology that enhances audio clarity and precision.

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, some users reported that their device’s integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets stopped functioning. They also reported that both first-party and third-party applications didn’t recognize these devices.

To prevent you from encountering this audio issue, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices containing Dirac Audio with cridspapo.dll. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update channel until this issue is resolved. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using its safeguard ID: 54283088.

A new driver is needed to a address the issue, but this has yet to be produced.

The second issue is another that hits gamers. Microsoft says that games can become unresponsive when Audo HDR is enabled under Windows 11 24H2. Explaining the problem a little, the company says:

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might experience issues with games if you have AutoHDR enabled in your device. You might observe that the game colors are incorrect in certain display configurations. You might also observe that some games stop responding.

Auto HDR is a feature in Windows that enhances gaming experience by automatically converting standard dynamic range (SDR) content to high dynamic range (HDR).

To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices that have enabled Auto HDR. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using its safeguard ID: 55382406.

Anyone who upgraded to Windows 11 24H2 before the compatibility hold was put in place is advised to disabled Auto HDR.

Image credit: Skorzewiak / depositphotos

