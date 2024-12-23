WhatsApp is rolling out a new reaction emoji just in time for the New Year

WhatsApp reaction emoji

Reaction emoji are a quick and easy way to respond to a message in WhatsApp with an absolute minimum of effort. Whether you simply can’t be bothered to type a message, or you’re already multi-tasking several things, the option to just send a thumbs up to a message is a handy option to have.

While there is nothing to stop you from sending any emoji you want as a response, there are several default options made available for easy access -- such as a heart or a sad face in addition to the thumbs up. For some time there have been six default emoji, but now WhatsApp is adding another to the family to make a septet.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the reaction tray has been expanded to include a seventh item. Joining thumbs up, heart, crying with laughter, shocked, sad and high five is the party popper emoji -- perfect for celebrating the New Year, but also ideal for endless other occasions.

The new arrival to the default selection of emoji comes just after WhatsApp introduced some other changes. Whenever users send a message containing certain emoji -- such as confetti or partying face -- the message will be accompanied by animated on-screen confetti.

While certainly not a massive change to WhatsApp, it’s a nice bit of fun that has been delivered just time for one of the busiest periods for sending messages to friends and family.

