Report: Apple is working on a Face ID powered smart doorbell and lock

Apple looks ready to continue its foray into the smart home market with a new doorbell to rival Amazon’s Ring.Driven by Face ID, Apple’s upcoming device is set to be more than just a doorbell – facial recognition will be used to unlock the door as well.

But if you are looking for a smart doorbell right now, Apple may not be the choice for you. The company’s work is said to be in the preliminary stages, with products unlikely to emerge until at least the tail end of 2025, but likely some time in 2026.

News of Apple’s plans come courtesy of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter. In this weekend’s edition of the newsletter, Mark Gurman shared information about the upcoming device which will take incorporate and advanced facial recognition system.

The precise details of Apple’s plans are not known for sure, and there is some speculation about the form the rumored technology will take, it could be that Apple produces its own hardware, but there is also a chance that it will license or sell the technology to a third party such as Logitech.

It may also be the case that what Apple is working on is more of an ecosystem than an individual product. There are suggestions that the company will allow its system to work with existing third-party hardware that supports HomeKit.

Apple will be hoping to take advantage of its strong reputation for security and quality (leaning on its Secure Enclave chip), likely enabling it to sell the product at a premium.

Image credit: InkDropCreative / depositphotos.com