Cloudflare launches open source h3i tool for HTTP/3 debugging

Cloudflare has introduced h3i, a new open-source tool intended to assist developers in debugging HTTP/3, the latest version of the protocol that manages communication between browsers and servers.

HTTP/3 is known for being faster and more secure than earlier versions, but it can be challenging to implement and troubleshoot. That’s where h3i can help. Developed as part of Cloudflare’s “quiche” project, this tool allows developers to create test scenarios, adjust HTTP/3 settings, and identify issues with a greater degree of precision, potentially helping ensure the smooth operation of websites and online services.

One of h3i’s key features is its ability to give developers deeper insights into HTTP/3. It allows them to inspect specific parts of the protocol, test custom scenarios, and find potential problems. As an example, if a website is loading slowly or a connection isn’t stable, h3i can help uncover the underlying cause.

H3i is an open-source project, meaning developers around the world can access, use, and modify it without restrictions. It’s also offered as a library for the popular programming language Rust. Although everyday internet users won't see its effects directly, widespread use of this tool by developers could lead to a smoother, faster, and more dependable online experience for all.

Writing about the new tool over on the Cloudflare blog, Lucas Pardue and Evan Rittenhouse say:

Cloudflare takes testing very seriously. While h3i has a limited feature set as a test HTTP/3 client, we believe it provides a strong framework that can be extended to a wider range of different cases and different protocols. For example, we'd like to add support for low-level HTTP/2. We've designed h3i to integrate into a wide range of testing methodologies, from manual ad-hoc testing, to native Rust tests, to conformance testbenches built with scripting languages. We've had great success migrating our existing zoo of test tools to a single one that is more accessible and easier to maintain.

Image Credit: Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH / Shutterstock