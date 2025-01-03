Apple Fitness+ unveils new fitness programs and Strava integration

Apple Fitness+ has expanded its offerings for 2025 with new fitness and mindfulness programs, including strength training, yoga workshops, pickleball conditioning, and breath meditation. The service also features a collaboration with Strava, enhancing how users can share and track their workouts.

Among the updates is the “Three Perfect Weeks of Strength” program, which provides a structured approach to building and maintaining muscle. The program includes progressive overload, time under tension, and dynamic power exercises over three weeks. A new pickleball program led by professional player Catherine Parenteau focuses on strength, endurance, and agility, catering to the growing popularity of the sport.

The “Yoga Peak Poses” series offers instruction on poses like Crow and Dancer in workshop-style sessions, while “Introduction to Breath Meditation” introduces techniques like box and ocean breathing to help with stress and focus.

Fitness+ has also added new playlists to its Artist Spotlight series, featuring music by Janet Jackson, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Kendrick Lamar. Additionally, new “Time to Walk” episodes include stories from figures like Adam Scott, Rita Ora, and Daddy Yankee, designed to inspire users during walks.

The collaboration with Strava allows Fitness+ users to share detailed workout summaries directly to the Strava app. Strava subscribers also receive an extended free trial of Fitness+, giving them access to a library of over 6,500 workouts and meditations.

Apple Watch users can participate in a New Year challenge to close their activity rings for seven days in a row to earn a special award. Fitness+ subscriptions start at $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually, with free trials available for eligible Apple device owners. The service is also included in the Apple One Premier plan.